Diagnosed with dementia and traumatised by the death of her husband last month, an elderly woman walked away from her relatives’ home during Thursday’s curfew and could not be found.
Hameraji Basraj, 66, moved in with relatives in Central Trinidad after her husband passed away. She had lived with him in Mohess Road, Penal. The couple had no children together.
Basraj was found drenched and muddy walking along Pierre Road, Charlieville, on Friday morning.
A resident opened his home to the elderly woman and posted a photograph to social media seeking assistance in locating her family.
Local government councillor for Barrackpore West, Nicholas Kanhai, responded. Kanhai said he was aware of Basraj’s condition and contacted her relatives.
“The ambulance just arrived at the home where she was found in Pierre Road, Charlieville. Thank you to Mr Brandon Barlo for his assistance, kindness and responsibility. Also her relatives just contacted the family that found her,” he said.
A neighbour who spoke to the Express said Basraj had been diagnosed with a mental illness several years ago and was being cared for by her husband.
She had walked away from her home many times, the Express was told, and it was while searching for his wife that Basraj’s husband suffered an injury leading to his death.
“She walked away last month and he went on his bicycle in search of her. He had an accident and fell into a drain. His lung was punctured and he was taken to hospital where he died a day later. The last time residents saw her was at his funeral. She was taken by her sisters to live in Central,” the neighbour told the Express.
Basraj is an outpatient of the Psychiatric Unit at San Fernando General Hospital.
The neighbour, who asked not to be identified, said residents were in contact with Basraj’s relatives and learned that she has been behaving irrationally over the last few days.
Kanhai said he had visited Basraj and her husband on several occasions to donate hampers and other items at their home in Penal.
“Over the last few years Mrs Basraj’s home has been continuously flooded and with the help of the Penal Debe Foundation, we were able to provide her with a stove, food supplies, cleaning supplies etc,” he said.
Basraj was taken by ambulance to San Fernando General Hospital where she is being treated.