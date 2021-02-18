Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley explained that he did not take the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday because he did not want to deprive frontline health care workers who are more at risk of contracting the deadly virus.
Rowley said he will take the vaccine in March when Trinidad and Tobago receives its shipment under the COVAX arrangement.
The Prime Minister responded to critics who questioned why he didn't take the vaccine from the 2000 doses gifted to T&T from Barbados.
He stated people would always talk and he would have been criticised if he took the vaccine on Wednesday.
"They will always talk. Had I taken it from this small batch, they are the same ones who would have been leading the charge saying that I abused my office and took unfair advantage to give myself privilege by taking a vaccine which could have gone to a frontline health care worker who was in more exposure and danger," stated Rowley on a post made to Dr Keith Rowley's official Facebook page.
"I chose to allow every dose of this small batch from Barbados to go to health care priority workers. I was offered the vaccine from this batch of the Barbados gift, but I indicated that I will wait until our first COVAX batch arrives and was told that was due about 22nd March," stated Rowley.
"I will wait and in the meantime, I will keep doing what I have been doing all along, largely working from home, staying away from groups outside of family, observing the mask mandate and other health protocols." stated Rowley.
The Prime Minister had previously said he would be the the first to get the vaccine.
In December 2020 Rowley said he would be the “first in line” for the vaccine, at which Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh interjected“And I’ll be second.”
“Vaccinations have been with us and they have been shown to work. I trust the rigours of the scientific input at the labs.
”So when WHO signs off on what is acceptable as a vaccine for the people of Trinidad and Tobago, I will be the first in line to have my vaccine,” Rowley had said.
Deyalsingh said on Wednesday that the first batch of this country's public vaccination programme -120,000 vaccines acquired through the COVAX facility is expected to arrive next month.