Ninety-four-year old Lionel Duncan is assisted by his daughter Caren Duncan at the La Romaine Health Centre on Thursday. Duncan told the Express that her father arrived at the health facility at 6am yesterday and had no other option but to sit on the sidewalk to await his chance to get the Covid-19 vaccine. They both left the facility without being vaccinated. -Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has again lambasted Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh for a second day of vaccine problems.

In a statement, Persad-Bissessar called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to take charge of the Health Ministry and fire Deyalsingh for the "manufactured disaster" he created.

Hundreds of elderly people turned up at various health centres yesterday only to be turned away and told that there is a limit of 50 vaccines.

"It is also illogical and downright foolish to allocate 50 vaccines per health centre thereby vaccinating a mere 1800 elderly people a day when a proper plan can be implemented with the assistance of the Opposition and stakeholders to have mass vaccinations in a shorter time frame," stated Persad-Bissessar.

The former Prime Minister stated that after Wednesday's "super spreader" vaccination event the Minister apologised and said a new alphabetical system would be used.

"The impression was given that the elderly with the surnames A-E can visit a health centre today and receive their vaccines. At no time did the Minister indicate that only 50 jabs would be available," she stated.

Persad-Bissessar stated that a "nightmare" unfolded as the elderly came out in their numbers and again were chased away.

"In my own constituency of Siparia I received reports of many being turned away at the Siparia District Health Facility. The elderly stood in lines for two and three hours only to be told that there is a limit on vaccines," she stated.

Persad-Bissessar questioned why are the elderly being exposed to the virus and why was such cruelty being inflicted on them.

"It is unconscionable, reckless, heartless and irresponsible for Minister Deyalsingh to treat people in this manner and continue defiantly walking on a failed path," she stated.

"Every day we are recording double digit Covid-19 deaths of mostly our elderly population and Minister Deyalsingh must be held accountable," she stated.

"Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley must rein in his Minister and take control of the Health Ministry himself or replace him with someone who is competent." stated Persad-Bissessar.

Tobagonians told no walk-ins allowed at health centres

Tobagonians are being urged not to show up at the health centres to request Covid-19 vaccines as vaccinations are being done by ap­pointment only on the island.

Speaking at yesterday’s Covid-­19 news conference in Tobago, general manager of primary care at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) Dr Roxanne Mitchell said some people “descended” on health centres on Wed­nesday, demanding to be vaccinated on a walk-in basis.

Ninety-four-year-old Lionel Duncan arrived at the La Romaine Health Facility at 6 a.m. yesterday, eager to receive the first dose of his Covid-19 vaccine.

He had followed the advice of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh that people over the age of 60, with surnames starting from A to E, would be facilitated at vaccine centres across the country.

WHILE the numbers dwindled significantly, the disappointment remained high at the Chaguanas District Health Centre where only 50 Covid-19 vaccines were administered yesterday.

As with other area clinics around the country, the Chaguanas facility turned away dozens of people over the age of 60 who were hopeful of receiving a first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Another vaccine failure occurred yesterday leaving many elderly people traumatised.

Hundreds of people over 60 years of age showed up at health centres across the country hoping to be vaccinated but many were turned away yet again as chaos ensued once more on day two of the Sinopharm vaccine rollout, this time for only persons over 60.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh’s announcement of an alphabetical system for administering vaccines was meant to avoid a repeat of Wednesday’ chaotic crowds at health centres but it failed to work.

It failed because no one apparently took into account that, based on the electoral list, approximately 25 per cent per of the population have surnames beginning with A to E.

Former Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) chief executive officer Gerard Yorke, a social media commentator, shared his analysis online yesterday using data from a “Distribution of Surnames” graph sourced from the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) voters’ list.