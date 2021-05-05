Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is calling for stiffer penalties to be issued by the Judiciary against those who come before it in relation to offences stemming from illegal entry of foreign nationals.
In a press release yesterday, Griffith noted several recent rulings which came across as lenient, and could “potentially set a dangerous precedent” as it pertains to the illegal entry of Venezuelan nationals within the borders of this country, especially in the background of the Covid-19.
Among the rulings he made mention of was one in which 24 persons who entered the country illegally had been reprimanded and discharged.
“There is far too much liberty being afforded by judicial officers to the illegal Venezuelan entrants which permeate our borders, without any form of redress for their misdeeds, and who are likely to be bringing the Covid-19 virus to our shores,” Griffith said.
He added that the failure to impose a custodial sentence or a fine could act “can be tantamount to creating an open invitation for non-nationals” to come into our country illegally. He said this while noting that, during the course of this pandemic the Immigration Act, Chap 18:01 was “part of the immune system” of this country.
Section 40 of the said Act states, “Any person who— (a) comes into Trinidad and Tobago at any place other than a port of entry and fails to report to an immigration officer for examination; is liable on summary conviction for a first offence to a fine of fifty thousand dollars and to imprisonment for three years, and on any subsequent conviction to a fine of one hundred thousand dollars and to imprisonment for five years.”
Griffith also questioned the leniency given to persons convicted of aiding and abetting Venezuelans to arrive through the illegal ports. Recently, 12 persons have been convicted of that offence – four Venezuelans, one Nigerian, a national of the Dominican Republic and six Trinidadians.
They were each fined $1,500, however, under the law, they could have each been fined up to $50,000.
Griffith noted that under Proceeds of Crime Act, the TTPS can seize the vehicles used in the transportation of these illegal immigrants.
Further, the Commissioner of Police says that the Public Health Ordinance, Chapter 12:04 of 1917 provides the primary legislation used by the government in the declaration of Covid-19 as an infectious disease and a threat to the public’s health.
He called noted that the TTPS had powers under the Public Health Ordinance, as the government had made regulations for the purpose of protection of it’s populous during these tumultuous times.
Regulation 10, states that, “all air and sea ports or any place where an aircraft or ship or vessel can land shall, except in relation to air and sea cargo, remain closed to the arrival or departure of aircraft or ships or other vessels carrying passengers unless permitted by the Minister with responsibility for national security…”
Regulation 14 states, “a person who contravenes regulations 3 to 5, 8, 10 and 13 commits and offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of two hundred and fifty thousand dollars and to imprisonment for six months.”
“In aid of this country’s immune system, the Commissioner of Police has a mandate by law to protect the citizens of the country within the confines of the laws. Further, the judicial system has a mandate to issue penalties upon those who wish to disregard these laws. The Commissioner says it is distressing to note that in the time of a pandemic, where the resources of this country are limited, that every integral part of this country’s “immunity” is not working in harmony for the protection of its people,” the release read.
He called on “every facet of the law” to act robustly to enforce the Laws and Regulations in place to create an effective deterrent to those who wish to flout the protective
measures taken by the State, especially in light of the sharp increase in the number of persons infected with Covid-19.