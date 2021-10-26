Police did not use force to enforce the Covid-19 Public Health Regulations at the funeral of former 1990 attempted coup leader Yasin Abu Bakr as it was a sensitive issue, but warnings were issued.
So said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) McDonald Jacob yesterday in response to questions from the Express on why public health regulations which allow only ten people for funerals were not enforced.
There was a crowd of well over 100 people in attendance at Bakr’s funeral last Friday.
The Express asked Jacob why was this allowed to happen and why did the police not take action, given that there’s a pandemic and there are restrictions in place.
He said the funeral was being monitored by the divisional commandeer, officers on the ground and several agencies, including Special Branch.
“It wouldn’t have been wise. You need to make decisions as head of a department. They made certain decisions because it was felt that it might have made matters worse if they had attempted (to take action) because they used moral suasion and tried their best, but to go there and use force or anything at that time would have made no sense at all and might have just caused the situation to develop to something that both of us might not have appreciated,” he said.
Jacob said it was a sensitive situation and funeral organisers had agreed to make efforts to disperse the crowd.
“They (police) warned and they spoke to persons about keeping the regulations, staying within the regulations.
“The persons on the ground would make the call. Police have discretion but you’ll try your best to advise people accordingly and I know they did cause them to finish that funeral as fast as possible so the people can be dispersed,” he said.
“There was an agreement with the persons that they will cause the crowds to disperse so as to not cause any untoward situation,” he added.
Bakr, the former head of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen, died on Thursday at the St James hospital at 9.20 p.m. where he was rushed after collapsing at home.
His funeral service was held at the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen on Mucurapo Road in St James.