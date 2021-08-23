Kervon Hercules, known as, “DJ Press Play,” was ambushed and shot dead along the Southern Main Road, Curepe on Saturday night.
A motive for his killing has not yet been established.
Police said that around 6.45 p.m. on Saturday, Hercules, 28 was walking back to his BMW when two men in a Nissan AD Wagon stopped near him. One man got out and opened fire on Hercules striking him several times about the body.
The men then sped off.
Hercules managed to get into his car which had been parked opposite Caps Bar along the Southern Main Road facing south.
Police said he tried driving off but crashed into a small green band maxi-taxi heading south following which both vehicles came to stop in the car-park of a Chinese restaurant.
People who had seen what happened attempted to extricate him from the car first using a piece of iron and then a rock to smash the front passenger window.
Officers from the St Joseph Police Station arrived on the scene minutes after the crash but by that time Hercules had already died.
Officers from the Region Two Homicide Bureau, St Joseph CID and Crime Scene Unit arrived on the scene.
After the area had been examined, Hercules’ body was moved to the Port of Spain Mortuary and a post-mortem is expected to be done later this week at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.