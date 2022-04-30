Wayne

Waynmattie “Dataley” Permaul

\\\\\\GEORGETOWN

Police have detained for questioning the husband of 52-year-old Waynmattie “Dataley” Permaul, whose body was found in a shallow grave, seven days after she was reported missing.

West Indies and Guyana cricketer Veersammy Permaul had reported his mother missing to the authorities on Thursday, telling them he had not seen or heard from her for a week.

Police said they searched the yard of the couple’s home and uncovered the shallow grave with the woman’s body inside.

She and her husband lived alone at the house in Berbice, a region along the Berbice River.

“When questioned he (the husband) reportedly ‘confessed’ to the police, divulging details of how he committed the heinous act on April 22 at about 2 a.m.,” the police said in a statement.

The police said that the husband is expected to be charged with murder as their investigations continue.

Permaul, a left-arm spinner, made his Test debut for West Indies in Bangladesh in 2012. —CMC

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7 of 23 branches reopen

7 of 23 branches reopen

ONLY seven of Massy Stores’ 23 branches reopened yesterday following Thursday’s cyber attack.

In a media release yesterday morning, the supermarket chain indicated that Westmoorings, Maraval, Alyce Glen, St Augustine, El Dorado, Chaguanas and Brentwood branches were reopened to customers from 7 a.m.

ACT OF GOD

ACT OF GOD

The island-wide blackout of Wednesday, February 16 was “an act of God” “triggered” when a 21.64-metre-tall fungal-infected Palmiste tree in the vicinity of Grants Trace Extension Road in the Rousillac area hit a high-voltage transmission line, causing a cascading chain of events which led to system failure in Trinidad.

5 dead in shooting sprees

5 dead in shooting sprees

Four people were killed along the East-West Corridor between Thursday night and yesterday morning.

These four killings, along with the murder of a man in Ste Madeleine on Thursday night, have pushed the murder toll up to 172.

The deceased are Corey Benjamin, 37, Anthony Richards, 27, Nikoli McDonald, 19, Jossim Assing, 21, and Omesh Alan Sinanan, 20.

Handyman to hang for murder of accountant

Handyman to hang for murder of accountant

A FINGERPRINT impression that was lifted from a fan was the main piece of evidence that led to the conviction of a St Joseph man who was charged with the murder of a chartered accountant in 2006.

On Thursday, Justice Gail Gonzales read the death sentence to Kendell Gomez after he was found guilty of murdering Paul Roop­singh at the victim’s Buena Vista Gardens, St Joseph, home.

CHILDREN'S HOMES STAFF AT FAULT

CHILDREN'S HOMES STAFF AT FAULT

Staff at children’s homes are culpable for a culture of abuse that exists at the homes.

This is among the findings of the Cabinet-appointed team to conduct an independent investigation into “The abuse of children at children’s homes, rehabilitation centres and other institutions which provide resi­dential care for children”, accor­ding to Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy.

Recommended for you