Met Office Update
Continuous rainfall overnight has pushed major watercourses to critical thresholds and some may be close to overspilling or already doing so.
The axis of the tropical wave is now west of T&T, however the atmosphere remains significantly moist and unstable. Periods of rain and/or showers of varying intensities are still expected.
There is also a 70% (high) chance of occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms that can produce intense rainfall in excess of 25mm.
Gusty winds in excess of 55 km/h may be experienced especially in the vicinity of heavy showers/thunderstorms. Street/flash flooding and localized ponding are also likely in heavy downpours. Landslides/landslips are also possible in areas so prone.