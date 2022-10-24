Member of Parliament for Princes Town Barry Padarath is calling on Minister Marvin Gonzales to immediately intervene in today's situation where he says thousands of citizens across the country are without water and electricity.
Padarath said many parts of south and central Trinidad are without water and electricity today being Divali day and this has created an untenable situation for many especially the Hindu community.
He called on Minister Marvin Gonzales to update the country on the lack of water supply and power outages in the constituencies of Pointe a Pierre, Princes Town, Naparima, Oropouche East, Oropouche West, Sipaira, Fyzabad, St. Augustine, Chaguanas West, Couva North, Couva South, Caroni Central and Caroni East.
The Express was able to confirm that there were reports of intermittent power outages and water issues in parts of the country.
Padarath called on the Minister to immediately provide assistance in having this situation resolved. He said that without there being prior notices of the disruption in public utilities, many citizens were unprepared for what is happening today.
Many customers took to social media this morning, calling on the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) to respond reports in Freeport, Palmiste, Caparo, St Ann's, Carlsen Field, Preysal, San Fernando, Arouca and other areas.
On Sunday, the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) stated that customers in parts of south west Trinidad and environs, served by the Cap-de-Ville Water Treatment Plant would be affected. This, due to a defective motor affecting operations at the facility.
WASA stated that repairs were ongoing and expected to be completed on Wednesday.
However, the Express was informed that parts of south and central Trinidad were also without supply.