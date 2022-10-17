Widow vows to fight on
Husband shot outside supermarket
Carolyn Kissoon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
As father of four Jamie Walker was being laid to rest yesterday, his wife promised to fight for justice in her husband’s death.
Heather Cedeno-Walker, his wife of 14 years, said her husband had taught her to be brave and fearless. She said her children were hurting and she was ready to face the “warfare” as her husband did not deserve to die.
“I am brave, I am fearless, I am not afraid of any police officer. Jamie was a lion. He was brave. He would encourage me to be strong too and don’t be afraid of no one. We lost a father. I lost someone I could come home to and have happy times. Only God knows the hurt and pain we are going through,” she said.
Cedeno-Walker was supported by her young children as she spoke at her husband’s funeral service, at Guide’s Funeral Home, San Fernando. Her sister, who stood at her side, said: “To the police officer, you are forgiven for what you have done because you don’t know God. These children you left behind fatherless, but God is in control and he will do what he has to because we know where salvation is with him.”
Cedeno-Walker said her children were asking questions about the shooting that happened before their eyes. Her daughter was traumatised, she said, constantly crying. “And I find myself having flashbacks of the scene. I can’t sleep,” she said. Cedeno-Walker recalled that afternoon, two Fridays ago, when she was driving home. She said her children wanted something to eat and she drove into the parking lot at WE Supermarket along
Naparima/Mayaro Road, Cocoyea, to purchase a meal.
“The children wanted something to eat and we did nothing wrong,” she said. Walker’s sister said her family was devastated by his death and she was standing by her sister-in-law in the fight for justice.
“My sister-in-law and the children, you are not alone. I am here for you all, to see you all grow up and be successful and guided and to carry on his memories. We may never understand why he was taken away from us. My heart is broken. We will fight for justice for you,” she said.
Joseph Lightbourne, a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, said he trained with Walker, an ex-soldier, and recalled that he was always focused on improving himself.
Walker was allegedly shot dead in a scuffle over a parking spot at the supermarket in Cocoyea, San Fernando. Walker, 39, of Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville, died at the scene of the shooting in the car park of WE Supermarket at Naparima/Mayaro Road at around 4.20 p.m.
The wife said she was driving the family’s Nissan B-15 and had picked up their children from school, then her husband from his workplace in Helen Street, Marabella that Friday afternoon. Cedeno-Walker said she parked outside the supermarket and crossed Naparima/Mayaro Road to enter a food outlet to purchase the meal, leaving her husband and children in the car.
A few minutes later she heard a commotion between her husband and another man, who turned out to be an off-duty policeman. Cedeno-Walker said she attempted to get between her husband and the police officer but an onlooker shouted: “That man has a gun.”
She said it was then the man drew his gun and fired three shots, hitting her husband. Walker died at the scene. The officer involved in the shooting is attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB).
Police have obtained closed-circuit camera footage of the incident. A police report stated that the off-duty officer said he shot a man who initiated a fight after being warned about smoking what the officer claimed was marijuana.
It is against the law to smoke marijuana in a public place. The officer said he was at the supermarket when he observed Walker seated in a Nissan B15 motor car parked in the supermarket’s car park, “smoking a cigarette of unusual length, with a strong, pungent stench escaping”.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Against the backdrop of a photograph of Hindu goddess Mother Lakshmi, National Council of In…
As father of four Jamie Walker was being laid to rest yesterday, his wife promised to fight …
The Office of the Attorney General has already paid millions to King’s Counsel Vincent Nelso…
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Against the backdrop of a photograph of Hindu goddess Mother Lakshmi, National Council of In…
As father of four Jamie Walker was being laid to rest yesterday, his wife promised to fight …
The Office of the Attorney General has already paid millions to King’s Counsel Vincent Nelso…