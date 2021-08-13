DOMESTIC WORKER Kaloutie Jadoonanan Maharaj who fraudulently used an automatic banking machine (ABM) card to withdraw over $127,000 without the owner knowing, has pleaded guilty to the offences.
The incidents occurred between June 2020 and February 2021 in Debe and environs.
Maharaj, 45 of Penal, who faced 68 charges, pleaded guilty before Siparia magistrate Aden Stroude on Thursday. Maharaj who is in quarantine at the prison, as is the procedure when a person is taken to the institution for the first time, was represented by attorney Jeevan Rampersad. He appeared on her behalf when the matters were recalled yesterday.
Sgt Bajan prosecuted. A probation officer and victim impact reports are to be presented in relation to the matters.
In the interim, Stroude placed Maharaj on $50,000 bail. The cases were adjourned to September 8.
It was in April that the victim was unable to locate her ABM card and, on her request from the bank, was given a statement of transactions done. It showed that the card was used to withdraw $127,764 from her account.
Maharaj was arrested during the exercise conducted in the South Western Division, on August 10. It was coordinated by Snr Supt Arlet Groome and Supt Reuben, supervised by acting Inspector Bachoo and sergeant Seepersad and included acting corporals Lewis and Ramdial and other officers of the fraud squad south office.
She was charged by Fraud Squad officer Sadar-Seenarine.