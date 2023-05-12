Alisha Hosein appeared before a Couva magistrate, charged in connection with the circumstances surrounding the death of her husband, gardener Ganesh Deopersad.
Hosein, 26 of Cocoyac Trace, Tortuga Village, was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday. She faced the magistrate the following day and was remanded into custody, to re-appear on June 7.
Alex Lewis who was charged with Deopersad’s murder back on March 27, will also return before the magistrate on the 7th of June.
On March 14 Hosein reported to police that around 12.40 p.m. three men entered the home and threatened her with a firearm. She reported that the men then entered the bedroom where her husband slept and shot him. Additional reports stated that the men demanded monies from her, and robbed her of a quantity of cash before escaping.
Assistant Superintendent Steve Persad supervised the investigation while Sgt Smith led Homicide Bureau Region III officers, who made enquiries into the matter.
As a result of intensive investigations, Hosein and Lewis were arrested on different dates, and subsequently charged.