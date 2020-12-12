A woman was granted $75,000 bail after she was charged with three offences of assault, including throwing hot water on her husband.
Around 10 pm on Friday, a 41-year-old man, who is employed as a security officer, went to the Point Fortin Police Station and made a report against his wife Dyan Bailey, 20, also a security officer. He was referred to the Gender-Based Violence Unit at the La Brea Police Station.
It was alleged that the man was at home at Spring Street, Egypt Village, Point Fortin, with his wife, when they had an argument. As a result, she became annoyed and allegedly threw hot water on him causing injury to his body.
She also reportedly ran after him with a knife. She allegedly dealt him several blows about his body with her fist. It was further alleged that the woman saw her husband in Point Fortin where another quarrel erupted during which she threw several glass bottles at him. He managed to escape and went to the Point Fortin Police Station where he made a report.
He was medically examined by a doctor at the Point Fortin District Health Facility and discharged. The matter was referred to the GBVU.