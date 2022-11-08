A 41-year-old woman from Diego Martin was denied bail, when she appeared before Magistrate Ava Vanderburg-Bailey, at the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court in late October.
The unemployed woman, who was charged with Wounding with Intent to Cause Grievous Bodily Harm, is due to reappear in court on November 23.
Police reports state that while on an excursion on October 23, a man was seated in a motor vehicle, which was parked along Plaisance Road, Mayaro, near the beach. While there, the man and his common law wife allegedly got into a heated argument.
The woman became enraged, then allegedly pulled a knife from inside her hand bag and stabbed the man in his chest, causing injuries. The woman was arrested at the Mayaro Health Facility.