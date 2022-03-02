Father of three Rishi Nagassar, 48, will be the last body to be recovered from the 30-inch pipeline that trapped him and three others inside last Friday.
His wife, Vanessa Kussie, was among the first persons to arrive at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park yesterday to identify her husband. His was not among the three bodies.
Nagassar lived at Perseverance Village, Couva, with his wife of 13 years. He was a father of three; his last son is three years old.
Kussie’s uncle, local government councillor Allan Seepersad, said his niece was praying for a miracle that her husband would be found alive and return to their children.
“They were very close. He loved his family and worked hard to get whatever they wanted. We have to come together as a family now and be there for them,” he said.
Nagassar had been a diver for over 20 years and never once had he faltered, always taking precautions, relatives said.
The uncle said Nagassar was ambitious, productive and was general a good person.
“He recently had a get-together with all the family for Valentine’s and we went to his house and had a good time, socialising. We cooked and spent time together. It was a wonderful evening. We all had a good time. He was always respectful and good to everyone around him,” Seepersad said.
In an interview with the Express on Monday morning, Kussie said she was hurting. She said she was disappointed that Paria had not been communicating with the families of the four men.
Kussie, along with the other wives, children, siblings and parents, had sat in an old bus shed since Friday evening, waiting. She lit candles and prayed for her husband to come back to her.
“I just want to see my husband walking out of those gates. I want to hear his voice,” she cried.
She said her husband was a committed employee who, in the end, sacrificed his life.
“Our husbands went down there to work for you (Paria) and gave their all. They work and work, sometimes extra hours. Many times he comes home and he so tired. He couldn’t play with the children because as soon as he come home, he will just fall asleep because he was so tired,” she said.
Kussie was the first person to be contacted by Paria on Monday. She received a telephone call around 6 p.m., informing her three bodies had been recovered. The bodies were placed on a Coast Guard vessel and were being brought to shore, she was told. Kussie collapsed.
She begged to be taken to her husband, to see his face and to confirm he was no more. But that did not happen. The families were told the bodies were being taken to the Forensic Science Centre, and they would be allowed to view them the following day—Tuesday.
Up to noon todayt, Kussie was still waiting on word that the body of her beloved husband was recovered.