Vanessa Kussia lights a candle during a candle light vigil on Saturday night. Her husband, Rishi Nagassar, is one of the four underwater welders sucked into the crude oil pipeline off Pointe a Pierre on Friday. She and and other families gathered at the gates to Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd. Pointe a Pierre, awaiting word on their loved ones. This image was captured by Express chief photographer Dexter Philip