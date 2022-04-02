A 41-year-old mother of two was chopped to death at her home in Barrackpore on Friday night.
She was identified as Omatie Deobarran.
The man who attacked her, a school teacher, consumed a poisonous substance and was taken to hospital in critical condition.
The incident happened at a home in South Oropouche Trace home at around 10pm.
In her final Facebook post, Deobarran paid tribute to Andrea Bharatt who was murdered last year. "For all our sisters who fell victim to violence," she wrote.
The motive for Deobarran's killing is not yet known.
In February, a man chopped his wife and drank a poisonous substance not far away at Kanhai Road, Barrackpore.
Vashti Suraj-Sookram, 30, survived the attack. Her husband, David Sookram, 38, a mechanic with a trucking company died.
The couple had been married for 14 years and had two children, ages 12 and eight, who were left traumatised in the aftermath of the incident, relatives said.