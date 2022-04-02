Amar

Oma and Amar Deobarran

A 41-year-old mother of two was chopped to death at her home in Barrackpore on Friday night.

She was identified as Omatie Deobarran.

The man who attacked her, a school teacher, consumed a poisonous substance and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Oma

Oma and Amar Deobarran

The incident happened at a home in South Oropouche Trace home at around 10pm.

In her final Facebook post, Deobarran paid tribute to Andrea Bharatt who was murdered last year. "For all our sisters who fell victim to violence," she wrote.

The motive for Deobarran's killing is not yet known.

Oma

Oma and Amar Deobarran

In February, a man chopped his wife and drank a poisonous substance not far away at Kanhai Road, Barrackpore.

Vashti Suraj-Sook­ram, 30, survived the attack. Her husband, David Sookram, 38, a mechanic with a trucking company died.

The couple had been married for 14 years and had two children, ages 12 and eight, who were left traumatised in the aftermath of the incident, relatives said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Covid claims 4 more

Covid claims 4 more

FOUR additional Covid-­19-related deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The fatalities reported in the ministry’s daily clinical update were recorded for the previous 24 hours, and raised Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 3,754 people.

DUKE WINS ROUND ONE

DUKE WINS ROUND ONE

THE High Court has ruled in favour of Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Watson Duke after finding he was not properly joined as a defendant in an interpretation summons filed by the Office of the Attorney General last December.

That summons was brought by former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi when Duke did not immediately step down as president of the Public Services Association (PSA) and a member of the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB) after being appointed as deputy chief secretary.

Ministry worker on land-fraud charges

Ministry worker on land-fraud charges

JUST a week after an employee of the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries was charged with forgery, another employee has been charged with misbehaviour in public office.

The latest employee to be charged is Mahendardath Jaikaran, a 51-year-old land enforcement officer. He was expected to appear before an Arima magistrate yesterday on two charges.

Man killed for pension $$

Man killed for pension $$

A retired San Fernando businessman who went to the bank to cash his pension cheque yesterday morning was discovered dead in the yard of his home hours later.

Kelvin Chan, a man in his 60s who lived at the corner of Leotaud and Cipero streets, was found with wounds to the head and face.

The discovery of the body was made by Chan’s friend, who went to check on him around 12.45 p.m.

Death sentence for shooting

Death sentence for shooting

A LAVENTILLE man has been sentenced to death after he was found guilty yesterday of shooting another man to death in 2009.

The sentence was imposed by Justice Gail Gonzales on Kevon “BiBi” Leigh, following a virtual judge-only trial.

Recommended for you