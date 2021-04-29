A 27-year-old woman narrowly escaped death after she was doused with gasoline by her husband who then approached her with a lit match.
The woman got away from her attacker and fled the house.
The incident took place around 12.05 a.m. on Tuesday at Tattoo Trace, Valencia.
The woman told police she had an argument with her husband who then grabbed a canister of gas, and doused her with it. She said she then saw him light a match.
As he began to approach her, she fled the house and raised an alarm.
Officers from the Valencia police post, led by Cpl Khan and including PC Ramkhelawan and WPC Gonzales, visited the scene. The man was not found.
The woman was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where she was treated.
WPC Gonzales is continuing enquiries.