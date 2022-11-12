A Point Fortin woman was tied up and beaten to death inside her home on Saturday.
The bloodied body of 55-year-old Sandra Despot was discovered by a relative at around 7pm.
Police said Despot was last seen alive by her husband at their Hollywood, Fanny Village, home at around 6am.
She was found with her hands tied behind her back, feet tied together and a wound to the head. Police said Despot was savagely beaten on the head and face. Her body was covered with a sheet.
Police have not yet determined a motive for the killing.