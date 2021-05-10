A 37-year-old Diego Martin woman who died at her home on Saturday night is suspected to have fallen victim to the Covid-19 coronavirus.
A police report said that at around 9.30 p.m. PCs Jerome and Ramkipaul were on patrol in Dibe when they were stopped on the street by a man.
The man told police that his wife was lying unresponsive inside their home.
He further reported that she has been sick for the past few days and had trouble breathing.
The Emergency Health Services was contacted, and paramedics responded but were unable to revive the woman.
A district medical officer examined the woman and pronounced her dead.
The body was removed to a funeral home and an autopsy is expected to be done this week.
Speaking at Monday's Covid press conference, Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards called on people not to hesitate of they fell ill at home with symptoms of Covid-19.
She urged people to contact the health ministry and get tested.