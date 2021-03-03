A PENAL woman survived a bullet to the head when gunmen stormed her home on Sunday.
Doctors told the 26-year-old victim and her family that the gunshot wound did not fracture her skull, and she was treated and discharged from hospital.
A police report said that the incident occurred around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday at Gonzales Trace, Sunrees Road.
The victim’s husband told police that he heard a knock on his front door.
He opened it and observed a man in all-black clothing with a white mask who pointed a firearm at him.
The husband ran into the bedroom, and moments later he heard an explosion.
He later found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
She was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility where a projectile was extracted from her head.
The victim was then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where she received further medical treatment.
Responding to the scene were PCs Khaleel, Taikan, Pascall and Ramdass.