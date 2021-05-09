Police officers were involved in a shootout with gunmen attending a ‘Zesser’ party at Snake Valley, Laventille shortly before midnight Saturday.
Two constables said they were responding to a report of a disturbance in that area and arrived to find between 20 and 30 people and loud music.
When the officers stepped out of their patrol car and walked towards the group, someone began firing.
The officers returned fire and called for backup.
Officers of the Inter Agency task Force responded and met the two constables who briefed them on what was happening.
The police said a man with a rifle then began firing on them, and there was another exchange of bullets.
More police officers were called, and officers attached to the Strike Team, Operation H.O.P.E. and the Port of Spain Task Force responded.
The police say they were met by more gunfire from other suspects and were pinned down at the location for some time.
As the suspects fled the scene, one was held.
Police alerted health institutions to report any gunshot victims.