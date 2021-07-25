Following a tip off on the online sale of protected animals, Game Wardens of the Forestry Division and officers of the Praedial Larceny Squad of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries (MALF), executed a search warrant at a residence at Bovell trace, Charlieville, on Saturday.
There they found and seized: forty bullfiches; five ultramarine grosbeaks; two protected species robin; an adult blue and gold macaw; two baby blue and gold macaws; three capuchin monkeys and one orange-winged parrot.
Accompanying MALF’s staff were officers of the Central Division Task Force as well as the K9 Unit.