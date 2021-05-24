William Richard Parkinson awakes each morning with unrelenting pain, restricted to his bed and barely able to move due to a loose hip implant on his right side.
A handful of painkillers a day and desperate prayer, he said, are what keep him alive but trapped in his El Dorado home with his ailing wife Indira Parkinson.
Unable to use the bathroom without assistance, the 66-year-old told the Express in a telephone interview on Wednesday that he is in dire need of hip replacement surgery.
However, with no way to fund a new hip implant, and having been turned away from the public healthcare system, he fears that surgery will not come soon enough.
“When I wake up each morning, I pray that I can find the strength to use the bathroom on my own. Today was not one of those days. I get up in the morning and go back to bed and have breakfast and I can’t move because it is so painful. I could hardly drive because getting in and out of a car is another trial. As a result of not being able to put any weight on my right leg, my left leg takes all the weight, I’m living on painkillers. The only thing keeping me alive right now is prayer. If I am not a Christian or a praying person I would have died as well. I need help badly. I continue to suffer,” he said.
According to Parkinson, both his hips were replaced in 2000 and 2006 after years of growing discomfort and pain. Having suffered two serious accidents when he was young, he said he believed this to be a causal factor in his initial deterioration.
After the second surgery in 2006, he said, the extreme pain temporarily subsided and allowed him to live a comfortable life. But Parkinson said by 2017 the pain had returned worse than before. Medical evaluations revealed that his right hip implant had loosened to a significant degree.
“I started feeling pain in my 40s. The pain started as a discomfort and just progressed to a point where I could not take the pain and surgery was the only option. When I was young, I had gotten into two accidents. I don’t know if this is what caused my hips to deteriorate but I believe it did. After the surgeries, my pain went down from a ‘ten’ to a ‘three’, but then it just started to get worse and worse. The X-rays showed not just a loose hip but part of my thigh as well,” he said.
While attending a clinic at San Fernando General Hospital, he said he was told by doctors that a new implant to perform a revisionary procedure could not be sourced.
Parkinson said he informed doctors that an external body was willing to purchase the implant on his behalf. He was then told that the surgery could not be completed under this circumstance.
“I have been a patient of the San Fernando General Hospital for years. As a member of the clinic I was told that there was nothing more they could do for me because they did not have access to the needed implant. So, the Rotary Club here was willing to purchase it for me. I went back to the doctors and asked. They told me that would not be possible as the Ministry (of Health) would not permit the use of materials they did not purchase. There was a lot of running around with that, this was in 2019. To be honest, I don’t quite know with all the red tape there, what exactly the problem was,” he said.
He was then referred to a private facility in 2020. After visiting doctors at the facility, he said the cost of the procedure was estimated at $100,000, a cost Parkinson says he simply cannot cover.
Copies of his referral letters were sent to the Express.
“The revision would cost $100,000. In the meantime, I continue to suffer. My wife who takes care of me suffered a heart attack in May 2020. She spent nine days at the hospital and discovered cancer in her breast. It was removed in February. It is just the two of us at home. She is 63, I would like to get better help at home because right now I can’t do anything alone,” he said.
Parkinson said he and his wife have for years championed a children’s charity in his area where food and clothes are given to those in need. Desperate for aid himself, he said he believes in the good of Trinidadians.
“Eleven years my wife and I have been running a charity called ‘Country Friends’, and we host a Christmas treat for those children at the Salybia Beach resort. I know there are still caring people in this country. They need to see that you have needs and they are willing to help,” he said.
In April a tntfundme initiative was set up by Gayelle Television to assist Parkinson.
“Richard Parkinson is a member of Country Friends. These amazing people host a treat for children annually in Salybia. Literally, hundreds of gifts, items of clothing and food hampers have been given out. Years ago, Richard had a hip replacement done, and is now in need of revision. This is not a procedure he can have done in the public medical system. Please help Richard reach his target and enjoy a pain-free existence,” Gayelle viewers were told.
To date, the website shows that no donations have been made.
The Express contacted Parkinson’s MP Esmond Forde to relay his condition. Forde responded by asking for information about Parkinson’s condition.
Parkinson later told the Express he was contacted by Forde and was able communicate his plight.
The Express also contacted the Ministry of Social Development to ask if there was any funding for persons with such medical needs.
No response was received.
The tntFundme initiative to aid Parkinson can be found at: https://fundmetnt.com/campaign/help-richard-live-painfree-and-have-him-walk-again. Do you have an issue you would like to highlight? Send information to khamarie.rodriguez@trinidadexpress.com or WhatsApp 313-4141