Will some Independent senators face the axe for not supporting the Government with the passage of the Bail Amendment Bill?
This question was raised by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday.
The Bail Amendment (Extension of Duration) Bill collapsed in the Senate earlier this month because the Government was unable to get the support of four Independent senators, which would have given it the requisite majority of 19 votes to pass the legislation.
The Government was only able to persuade three Independent senators—Hazel Thompson-Ahye, Maria Dillon Remy and Josh Drayton (who acted for Independent Senator Anthony Vieira)—to vote for the measure.
Independent senators who did not vote for the bill were: Paul Richards, Dr Varma Deyalsingh, Charrise Seepersad, Deoroop Teemal and Amrita Deonarine. One independent—Evans Welch, abstained. That left a vote of 18 for; 11 against; one abstention.
Persad-Bissessar noted that a few months ago when the Opposition started the “people’s revolution”, it called out the undermining of institutions of the State and also called out the Independent senators for their bias.
She noted that some Independent senators did not vote for the “draconian” Bail Amendment Bill.
“But my concern is this—we have a new session of Parliament starting in September, Parliament is now in recess. And my question is this—that those who voted against that bill, whether President, what’s her name again? Paula-Mae Weekes—her Excellency, whether Rowley will go to the President’s House and instruct her to remove them as senators in the Senate,” she said.
Resisting ‘PNM pressure’
She said the Prime Minister involved himself with the Police Service Commission (PolSC) selection for top cop.
She noted when journalists questioned Rowley about Gary Griffith applying again for the post, he said he was not talking about that, and he also said there is a commission in place to do the job of hiring a police commissioner.
“But the last time you had everything to do with it when you went to the President’s House and instructed Bliss Seepersad, chairman of that commission, to remove the list. Take it and don’t send it back to the Parliament,” she said.
The Opposition, she said, had called out the Independent senators and there are those who had the “guts and the gravitas” to resist the “temptation of the PNM pressure”.
“One of them who came to vote, never took part in the debate, he was a temporary senator for that sitting only, when the vote was to be taken. His name is Drayton... He was never there for the debate, he just came to vote. He was replacing a fella named Senator Vieira. I don’t know if Senator Vieira gave him the instructions on how to vote before he left so Vieira would not be the one for us to call him out again. I don’t know if he was selected to go in there to cast the vote for the Government on that day,” she said.
“There is another one who voted for it, with the Government. That senator, I am told she belongs to a Bishops tea party with only Bishops girls. One of which is Paula-Mae Weekes, another Bishop’s girl is Camille,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said there is another Independent senator who has “some serious questions to answer, about relations in Tobago with a particular financier of the PNM”.