The thousands of regional students who wrote Wednesday’s CSEC Mathematics Paper 2, which was leaked online ahead of the exam, will not have to rewrite it.
The Caribbean Examinations Council’s (CXC) registrar and chief executive officer Dr. Wayne Wesley announced at a media conference on Friday that CSEC Mathematics grades will be based on assessment of the school-based assessment or Paper 032, and Paper 1 (multiple choice).
“As a result of the breach and compromise of the examination, as well as consideration for mental health and well-being of our candidates and timely release of results, along with matriculation requirements, CXC has determined that grades for this exam will be awarded using the modified approach,” Wesley said.
He said this decision was communicated to the regional ministries of education in a meeting on Friday morning.
On Wednesday, CXC launched an investigation into the leak of CSEC Mathematics Paper 2, which occurred prior to the administration of the exam that day.
Wesley said because of security measures implemented by CXC, the organization was able to identify that the leak originated in Jamaica.
“In discussions with the Ministry of Education, the matter will be dealt with following CXC security protocols,” Wesley assured.
He added:
“CXC and regional Ministries of Education recognize that candidates have spent months preparing for their Mathematics Paper Two examinations. The news of the security breach of the examination has caused much anxiety and concern.”
“CXC would like to reassure candidates that the security of regional examinations is paramount and their best interest continue to be at the center of the organization’s decisions and processes.
CSEC Mathematics consist of three papers: Paper 01, an objective type paper; Paper 02, structured or problem-solving type paper; and Paper 031, the School-Based Assessment or Paper 032, the alternative to Paper 031.
Regional candidates will write Paper 1 on June 13.