Hundreds of people came to the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation yesterday to make last preparations for the incoming storm, which is expected to pass near or over areas of Trinidad and Tobago in the coming hours.
As the storm approaches, the corporation's chairman, Henry Awong, told the Express on Tuesday that they are on high alert and continue to help individuals in Central and the surrounding areas prepare.
He said that there were hundreds of people in the queue for sandbags as soon as the corporation opened at 7 am on Tuesday. The stockpile we have here needed to be replenished several times. Right now, sandbags are in high demand. Council members are also there and are helping with the distribution. We have a few older individuals who need sandbags but are unable to move them, so we are gathering them and delivering the sandbags to them."
"People waited in line for sandbags in the regions of Couva, Chandernagore, Ragoonanan Road, and Las Lomas. The whole morning it has been like this nonstop. We have been advising folks to be cautious and make sure their animals are secure."
Awong claims that the corporation's ability to respond to emergencies is being hampered.
He said, "The theft of TSTT's overhead wires in the vicinity of the corporation has left the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation without phone service for the past three weeks." Numerous requests have been made to TSTT to fix the phone service, but they have been unsuccessful to date."
"Working communication networks are crucial to enabling the timely dissemination of information to the public in light of the anticipated bad weather. The public is no longer able to report issues to practically all corporate departments using their primary mode of communication. In event of an emergency, phone communication with crucial divisions including Public Health, Engineering, Works, and Administration is no longer possible. The direct line to the Disaster Management Unit, which the general public may call at 800-2882, is the sole phone line that is still operational "explained Awong.
The chairman claims that TSTT, which has provided an alternate option at a cost, is the subject of their current discussions. The corporation may not have the funds available, he said to cover the costs necessary to make the alternative an effective long-term solution.
Awong said that CTTRC's daily operations have been seriously disrupted, and he has requested that the Minister of Public Utilities ensure that TSTT repairs be completed as quickly as possible so that the company may regain phone service.
"I also urge the government and the Minister of Public Utilities to confront cable theft efficiently since it has severely harmed the country's wired communication infrastructure, and communication in times of emergency may mean the difference between life and death," he said.