Updates from the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government this morning indicate:
- The Valencia Stretch is impassable to vehicular traffic. Motorists are advised to use Little Cora or the Valencia Old Road to proceed to Sangre Grande. Officers are currently on scene to clear the obstruction.
- There were multiple reports of fallen trees in the Arima region in areas such as Tumpuna Road, Calvary and Malabar. We have also received reports of blown roofs in the Malabar area. The Fallen trees are being attended to with the assistance of the TTFS and the Arima Borough Public Health Department. Site visits are being conducted, referral letters to follow accordingly
- In the San Fernando Region there have been reports of blown roofs and fallen trees within the City and Pleasantville. The San Fernando City Corporation’s Engineering Unit and ECD is assisting with the tree cutting and removal at this time.
- In the Princes Town region there have been reports of blown roofs at Kumar Village Williamsville, Piparo Main Road and Manahambre Road Princes Town. There have also been reports of fallen trees and downed power lines. Officers are on the field conducting assessments. TTFS and T&TEC are assisting
DMU officers are currently on the field.
More updates will be posted once available.