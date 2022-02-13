CARIBBEAN payment solution provider WiPay and the recently renamed Fathers’ Association of T&T have partnered to distribute $350 to 100 fathers in Trinidad to allow them to buy Valentine’s Day gifts for their daughters.
The 100 fathers include 30 to 35 frontline workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic, including fire officers, policemen and male nurses.
Every father with a daughter can apply for a unique QR code valued $350 via WhatsApp, which would allow them to buy gifts of that amount at any of the 14 participating supermarkets across the country, comprising the Persad’s Supermarket chain, Xtra Foods supermarkets, Wooling’s Supermarket and SuperSavers.
“The underlying framework is the ability to uniquely identify every deserving or qualified beneficiary or recipient and get into their hands cash, grocery supplies or whatever it is the grant or distribution is intended to do,” John Mollenthiel, chief strategy officer at WiPay, told the Sunday Express yesterday.
The WiPay system of distributing money by QR code is in use locally by the judiciary for maintenance and other payments (CourtPay) and by Living Water for the distribution of grants to migrants. Regionally, the system is being used by the government of Grenada to send funds to families to purchase school supplies. In Jamaica, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security uses the digital-cash payment system to distribute funds to people in need.
“We want to demonstrate that this system of distributing money digitally to people in need can be done at a much lower cost than sending people money by cheque or by direct deposit,” said Aldwyn Wayne, the founder and chief executive of WiPay, noting that in Jamaica, tens of millions of dollars are being distributed.
The digital payment initiative by WiPay and the Fathers’ Association follows the distress suffered by hundreds of people as a result of the 1,836 social assistance cheques that were reported stolen at the Sangre Grande post office on January 31.
While not commenting directly on the issue, Wayne said: “Our system in Jamaica and Grenada has end-to-end traceability because it is all digital. So if someone’s phone is stolen or the QR code is stolen, it can be instantly disabled if an attempt is made to redeem it.
“From a security standpoint, the reporting dashboard allows the clients of the service to see in real time where the QR code is, and who is trying to redeem it.
“The level of oversight removes the risk associated with having cheques on hand that can be stolen.”
Asked why WiPay is giving away money for Valentine’s Day, Mollenthiel said: “We want to demonstrate the capability of the system in T&T. We felt it was a great time, it being Valentine’s Day, to partner with an organisation like the Fathers’ Association, with which WiPay has had a great relationship going back to the launch of CourtPay in April 2018.
“The timing felt right to celebrate something positive and recognise fathers in society. It ticked so many boxes.”
Founder of the Fathers’ Association of T&T Rhondall Feeles said he embraced the opportunity to partner and collaborate with WiPay.
“We saw this particular initiative as a great opportunity to facilitate fathers building relationships with their daughters. We have pioneered fathers building bonds with their sons for years, but we thought we should do a father-daughter initiative this time because of Valentine’s Day.
“We always say that a father is a son’s first hero, but a daughter’s first love.”
Mollenthiel added: “While this might be an event, this is not meant to be a one-time thing. This is meant to be a great solution or platform where we can quickly, safely and conveniently get the resources to people in need. The real underlying value of digital payments is that you now have a vehicle that enables you to touch the lives of people in a different way.”