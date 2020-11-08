A MAN was shot and killed in Longdenville on Saturday night.
A police officer told his colleagues he shot at two men after he was ambushed and robbed of money he had to purchase a boat engine.
The officer who is on injury leave reported to the police that he went to a gravel road with his wife around 8.30 p.m. to purchase the engine. On arrival they met two men, one of whom placed a gun to his neck and announced a hold up.
The officer said he was then made to drive further into the road with the gun man in the backseat and the other man in the van tray. After being told to alight the vehicle the officer said he was slapped and asked for the money. Hs wife handed over $15,000.
It was reported to officers that the gunman placed the firearm in the police officer’s mouth. He pushed it away and fired five shots in the direction of his assailants. He made his way to the Longdenville police post.
When officers went to the scene they found the body of a man in a black three quarter pants, grey jersey and pink mask, lying face down next to a gun loaded with six rounds of ammunition. He had wounds to his chest and back.