President-elect Christine Kangaloo has issued a statement.
I am humbled by my election to the Office of President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. I am grateful to everyone who participated in the electoral process, and to Mr. Israel Khan SC in particular, who graciously offered himself to serve. I wish him the very best as he continues serving Trinidad and Tobago.
I am also grateful for the healthy public discourse that has taken place about the Office of President, and the characteristics our citizens feel should be demonstrated by persons who aspire to hold the Office. Having heard all the concerns, I commit myself to discharging the duties of the Office of President in a manner that will put those concerns to rest.
For propriety, I propose to defer my first interaction with the media until after I have been presented with my formal Instrument of Election. For now, I express my gratitude to the media for facilitating so effectively, the public discourse that has taken place.
Now that the election is over, I look forward to serving our country in the only way I know how – with love for all and with an unwavering belief in the innate goodness of our people.