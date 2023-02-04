MITERA BALKARAN has only a few weeks left to live. While most individuals might quietly accept their fate, Balkaran has made the decision to live life to the fullest.
The Express first learned about Balkaran’s story last year, when the 32-year-old mechanical engineer went to the hospital with a painless bump on her leg. She was first told she had hives and that the swelling on her leg would go away, but it didn’t. The lump grew larger six weeks later. She visited a different physician, who, after conducting several tests, determined that she had Undifferentiated Pleomorphic High-grade Sarcoma (UPS).
Balkaran defined UPS in a prior interview with the Express.
She said, UPS is known as the “lonely” cancer because it is so rare and little is known about it. It strikes young people at random and typically begins in the limbs. It is aggressive and lethal.
Despite the grim prognosis, Balkaran underwent intensive treatment. Her left leg had to be amputated by doctors in order to preserve her life.
Balkaran and her husband currently reside in Belgium, but she is originally from Claxton Bay. Balkaran has experienced more in the last 18 months than some individuals have in a lifetime. After being diagnosed with cancer in June 2021, Balkaran was given the all-clear, but in May 2022, she learned heartbreakingly that the illness had returned. In August of last year, Balkaran was battling a potential infection in a Beligum hospital when the Express spoke with her.
Saving her memorieson TikTok
Despite the unexpected turn of events in her life, Balkaran always believed that she was using her life experiences to teach others. Last year, she revealed to the Express that she had been documenting her life on TikTok in order to save memories in the event that she passed away.
Balkaran created a GoFundMe page on Tuesday after receiving more terrible news. Her cancer had spread to her lungs, belly, back, and pelvis, and the doctors estimated that she only had a few weeks to live.
Balkaran wrote in her GoFundMe post, “It is my last dying wish to have our dream Hindu wedding ceremony in Trinidad.
“To dress up as a beautiful bride and have gorgeous photos for my loved ones to reminisce on.”
Balkaran does not have health insurance in Trinidad and Tobago; therefore, a medical team would need to fly with her to return home. The fundraising goal on her GoFundMe campaign is €40,000 ($291,292). Yesterday, the fund has received €28,262 (205,812.36). Balkaran’s airfare, medical expenses, consultations, and supplies that will make her last moments as comfortable as possible will all be covered by the campaign.
• Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-get-some-comfort?qid=cc599160ca8d7e1abc878b80f616d9f8 to donate.