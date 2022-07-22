Dr. Iouri Boiko, a forensic pathology specialist, describes the gunshot wounds that the victims sustained. as he testifies during the penalty phase of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial, Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)