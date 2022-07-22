“A bean is always an essential plant to have, because at some point in time, you will always have a source of protein for your home”.
That was the practical advice given to a group of women setting up a home garden in Longdenville, Chaguanas, by Vasanti Maharaj, Agricultural Officer 1, Extension, Training and Information Service Division (ETISD) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries (MALF).
Maharaj noted that growing beans in a home garden also cuts gardening costs, since it puts nitrogen back into the soil, naturally fertilising the area around it.
She said that within the past few weeks, consumers and farmers have been hit with rising prices of food, including fresh local produce, and inputs such as fertilisers,
“Everything that has occurred since the invasion of Ukraine has put tremendous pressure on the production costs of crucial foodstuffs for the Colombian population, such as chicken, pork and milk,” stated Jorge Bedoya, Chair of the Farmers’ Association of Colombia.
Bedoya’s comment came at a recent 2022 Conference of the International Consortium on Applied Bioeconomy Research (ICABR), which was convened by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) in Costa Rica.
So, what do the seemingly far away, complicated global issues have to do with simple actions to support backyard gardening in Trinidad and Tobago? In a nutshell – building self-reliance among households, one community at a time. How does a household or a community build self-reliance in food? By using what you have around you and working together in small groups.
“Look around the yard, see what you have, and put it to good use. Don’t let things just stay and rot”.
The women, some of whom had never grown anything before, was advised by Maharaj to lean the discarded BRC mesh wire against the wall, to create a trellis for the salad beans to ‘run on’.
She also advised the women that in order to avoid wasting agrochemicals, some of which deteriorate when stored for long periods of time, they could organise themselves into a group and share the inputs among themselves.
The importance of enabling households to grow part of their own food cannot be understated. Interest in backyard gardening has taken off, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. In addition to the support provided by IICA and ETISD, several community-based and non-governmental organisations, including WHYFarm, ARCTT and Kids in Need of Direction, are also active in supporting home, school and community gardening.
There is enough room for all actors to work together to build back the national energy for home-grown food and nutrition security. For households, particularly the most income-vulnerable, being able to provide at least 50 per cent of their nutrition needs from food grown in their own garden, is one step towards a healthy population and resilient communities.
As stated by Maharaj, having a bean planted in your yard, or even in a bucket, is a gift that keeps on giving, because no matter what you do, and you don’t need to do much, the plant will keep on producing seeds for future planting and beans for a healthy protein source.
The ETISD team also included Usam Stephens (Agricultural Officer 11), Nigel Ramkellawan (Agricultural Officer 1), and Rachael Singh-Ali, Agricultural Assistant 111.