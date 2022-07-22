THE LAW Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) is calling on Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to withdraw her recent statements in which she labelled some attorneys who voted against last Friday’s no-confidence motion against Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, as “eat ah food lawyers.”
The association issued a media release on Friday calling for the withdrawal saying Persad-Bissessar was out of line in criticising the attorneys for expressing their views on the issue.
“As with all organisations which adhere to principles of democracy and open debate, it is essential that the membership should feel themselves free to express their views without repercussion. The attempt at the public shaming of our respected members by the Leader of the Opposition, could only have a regrettably chilling effect, especially on younger members, of discouraging freedom of expression in future debates,” the release stated.
Last Friday the LATT held a Special General Meeting (SGM) in which 551 of its almost 3,000 members participated, eventually defeating the motions.
There were two motions – one of no-confidence in the AG and another calling on him to resign his position.
They both failed.
At a United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday night, Persad-Bissessar lashed out at those who voted against the motions, especially the senior attorneys, labelling them “eat ah food” lawyers who were “singing for their supper.”
Said Persad-Bissessar: “Because all those who graveled to Armour and to the PNM in that meeting know they have made fools of themselves. Like Armour, they know they no longer have any credibility in the eyes of the younger and larger group of lawyers of the public."
She also called on the LATT to make the transcript of the meeting public.
“When the transcript of that meeting becomes public all of T&T will know the truth of what happened – and how supposedly senior counsel embarrassed themselves in their desperation to eat ah food. All of Trinidad and Tobago will be laughing at these men,” she had stated.
But in its release, the LATT said the attack on the lawyers were unwarranted.
It also pointed out that such meetings were always private and therefore, kept between its membership.
“We remind the Honourable Leader of the Opposition (who is a member of the Inner Bar), that the LATT is established by statute and is charged with certain functions. Its meetings are private meetings of professionals who make up the membership.
“At the SGM, which the Honourable Leader of the Opposition said that she attended, members were reminded that the meeting was a private one. The meetings of the LATT have always been private, as is the case with other similar associations.
“This is neither new nor unusual. Members were entitled to rely on and did rely on this long-standing protocol in presenting the motion, speaking on it, and participating in the general debate. Members had enquired prior to and at the meeting whether voting was going to be anonymous and by secret ballot, as was the case,” the release stated.
It is for this reason the LATT said it was “surprised and disappointed” that Persad-Bissessar not only made public how some of its members had indicated how they were going to vote but also singled out certain attorneys “for an unseemly public attack, attributing the most dishonourable of motives to them for the position they took.”
While the LATT said it was taking no issue with principled criticism regarding the position taken by the majority of those who cast their ballots at the meeting, what it found to be “beyond the pale is the personal vilification of individual members by the holder of a high constitutional office.”
It said the LATT will continue to carry out its duties under the Act which includes, among other things, the protection and representation of the interests of its members.
“The LATT is not a political party nor are our statutory objectives political ones. As such, we call upon the Leader of the Opposition to do what is appropriate and withdraw her statements,” the release stated.