police tape

Police are investigating the killing of a suspected car thief at Sangre Grande on Sunday.

Minutes after a man stole a vehicle, he was discovered dead with gunshot wounds in a track in Upper Fishing Pond.

A police report said that at around 7.10 a.m. on Sunday, a 30-year-old woman of Caigual village via Sangre Grande, reported that she was robbed of her vehicle.

She said that at around 7 a.m. she stopped at a market stall at Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande, when she was accosted by a man armed with firearm.

The armed man announced a holdup and stole her Toyota Fielder wagon.

The vendor assisted her in making the report to the police.

Cpl Maharaj, WPC Joseph and PC Singh responded and while proceeding south at Flemming Village, Upper Fishing Pond, in the vicinity of Camparo Trace they observed the vehicle parked with the doors open.

The police officers checked a track near some bushes and observed a man fitting the description of the car thief.

The man was unresponsive, with blood to his neck, and a firearm was on the ground next to his left hand.

Officers of the Eastern Division Task Force conveyed the man to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police were told that there were several wounds resembling pellet wounds on the victim.

Crime Scene Investigators examined the vehicle and it was towed to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit at Cumuto.

WPC Joseph is continuing investigations.

