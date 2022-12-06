Former LMCS Ltd field health and safety officer Victor Dhillpaul was yesterday asked if he wanted to change the evidence he provided to the commission after attorney Jason Mootoo pointed out a major discrepancy in the evidence provided during his cross-examination yesterday.
Mootoo is representing Paria Fuel Trading Company.
The Commission of Enquiry (CoE) into the Paria diving tragedy resumed yesterday, making it Day 4 of testimony.
In his statement given to the CoE, Dhillpaul stated he was the safety officer at Berth 6 on February 25, the day the five divers got sucked into the 30-inch pipeline, and that he had conducted a toolbox meeting prior to the accident.
According to the statement, Dhillpaul stated that he spoke about the health and safety issue but he could not remember what Kazim Ali Jnr shared when he addressed the elements of the job itself.
Reminding Dhillpaul that he had submitted a statement to the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) on March 17, and one to the Commission on November 10, Mootoo asked how could he remember what he spoke about regarding health and safety at the toolbox meeting but have no recollection about what Kazim Ali Jnr spoke about in relation to the job at the same toolbox meeting, which was contained in paragraph 24 of his statement to the Commission.
Drawing Dhillpaul’s attention to his statement to OSHA, Mootoo said: “I want to suggest to you that you also made no mention about the method of the job to be performed.”
After Dhillpaul answered in the affirmative, Mootoo pointed out that his statement was given a mere three weeks after the incident.
Migration barrier
Producing a two-page daily activity report prepared on the day of the accident by Andrew Dobson, a Kenson HSE technician who was at the toolbox meeting on behalf of Paria, Mootoo asked: “It’s quite a detailed document, would you agree with me?” Receiving an affirmative response from Dhillpaul, Mootoo then proceeded along the following line of questioning:
Mootoo: And would you also agree with me, nowhere in that document is the removal of any migration barrier discussed. You accept that?
Dhillpaul: No.
Mootoo: You don’t accept it? Have a look at it and tell me where in that document the removal of the migration barrier is discussed.
After going through the document, Dhillpaul said it isn’t there.
Mootoo: So, let me get the evidence correct. It’s not there. It’s not in your statement given to OSHA three weeks after the event. It’s not in your statement given to the Commission. I want to suggest to you, in fact, the removal of the migration barrier was not discussed on February 25.
Dhillpaul: No, it was discussed.
Mootoo: It was discussed. Didn’t you just tell us a few moments ago when we looked at paragraph 24 of your witness statement that you agreed with me, you couldn’t remember anything Kazim Ali Jnr spoke about the job. Do you recall that?
Dhillpaul: Yes, I recall.
Mootoo: Do you think that the removal of the migration barrier was an important matter?
Dhillpaul: It was an important matter.
Mootoo: By the time you came to prepare this statement, didn’t you consider it perhaps one of the most important matters?
Dhillpaul: To answer that question, the guys that were in the pipe...
Mootoo: No, I’m not asking you about that. Don’t you consider by the time you came to prepare this statement that it was one of the most important matters, if not the most important matter?”
Dhillpaul: It was important, yes.
Mootoo: Yes, but nonetheless, are you asking the Commission to believe that despite it was one of the most important matters, you never mentioned it to OSHA, you never mentioned it to the Commission. And in fact, the first time you’re mentioning it is today?
Dhillpaul: Well, I was going to quote to you from the method statement.
Mootoo: I’m not asking you about the method statement, I’m asking you about what you told the Commission and what you told OSHA.
Dhillpaul: At that point in time I couldn’t have remembered everything.
Memory not better
Asked if his memory is better now several months after the fact, Dhillpaul said if Mootoo was a part of that he would have understood what he (Dhillpaul) had dealt with.
Stating that he understands, Mootoo then asked Dhillpaul if his memory got better between November 10 and December 5, to which Dhillpaul said “no”.
“Well, I’m suggesting to you that in fact on the toolbox meeting document that you signed, no mention of the removal of the migration barrier,” Mootoo said, after having made the document available to Dhillpaul.
“I stated in my statement that Kazim Ali had spoken about that so he would have written in that,” Dhillpaul replied.
“You’re saying in your statement Kazim Ali spoke about the removal of the migration barrier. Didn’t you just tell us in your statement you couldn’t remember what he said at all, at paragraph 24?
“At the given moment when I had given the statement,” said Dhillpaul.
“Oh yes, two weeks ago you couldn’t remember, but now you remember. Didn’t we just cover that ground, Mr Dhillpaul?” Mootoo said.
Asked if he would like to change his evidence for the first time, Dhillpaul answered that it was spoken about, to which Mootoo reiterated that it’s not on the toolbox form and asked him if he accepted that.
“Yes, I accept that because the toolbox form is incomplete,” Dhillpaul stated.
When asked if he accepts that the toolbox form and the activity report prepared by Dobson were prepared on the day of the accident, Dhillpaul answered in the affirmative.
“And on the day, would you also accept that nobody knew about Delta P at the time?”
After Dhillpaul shook his head in agreement, Mootoo continued: “In fact, nobody knew what had caused the problem. Is that right?”
Dhillpaul again answered in the affirmative.
“So, it’s very unusual if the removal of the migration barrier was spoken about that it was omitted from all of the documents produced on that day. Would you agree with that?”
After Dhillpaul hesitated before answering yes, Mootoo further put forward that he would agree what one would have expected is that if it was discussed, it would have been on the documents.
Dhillpaul agreed.