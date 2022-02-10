The Coast Guard fired about 20 shots at the vessel carrying 37 passengers, including 20 children. February 5, 2022.
This is according to a witness statement based on the testimonies of three of the 17 adults on board—Luis Alexis Ramirez Cabral, 52; Katiuska Daniela Gutierrez, 22; and Lesbia Margarita Saavedra.
Attorney CJ Williams and his team are representing the group.
Following is the text
of the statement:
“Following their departure from Tucupita, Venezuela on the night of the 5th day of February 2022, a boat occupying 37 passengers inclusive of 17 adults and 20 children made its way to Trinidad and Tobago.
At departure, their boat had two engines and one of the engines had severe difficulties and kept cutting off.
Upon approaching the vicinity of Moruga, Trinidad, in the ocean, the above mentioned engine cut off once again and they had difficulties moving in the water. As they were slowly coming along they heard a loud voice followed by two flares. One flare was shot into the air and the other flare was fired at their boat.
Shortly after they noticed the flares, they heard loud banging noises and realised that their boat was being shot at by the approaching vessel which fired the flares.
They then realised it was the TTCG’s vessel occupied by approximately six officers. All persons attempted to seek cover in the boat after approximately 20 shots were fired at their boat.
At this point in time, the CG vessel was approximately 30 metres away.
It was indicated that the CG only ceased fire upon hearing a woman exclaiming and crying that her child had been shot.
The CG vessel slowly approached their boat and upon realising what had happened, that the baby had been shot, they called for a second much larger vessel to assist.
At no point in time did they have any weapon nor did they fire any weapon at the CG vessel. At no point in time did they drop anything out of their boat.
When the larger CG vessel arrived, they first took the mother of the deceased child off the boat, by herself and placed her upon their vessel.
The officers then began taking the remaining migrants off the boat and placed them onto their vessel. All while the deceased baby remained on the boat upon which it was killed.
Ms Saavedra sat two seats away from the woman and her deceased baby at the time of the incident and only recalls trying to protect the children that were on board their boat.
When they were placed on the larger CG vessel, they were placed to kneel on the deck of the boat for some time and were then told to sit before they were taken ashore. Upon reaching the shore, they were taken and placed in a van where they were subsequently transported to the Heliport facility.
Several children while on the boat, and at the Heliport facility were sick and began throwing up, however, they are yet to be attended to by any healthcare personnel.
To date, none of the occupants of the boat were interviewed, issued orders of detention or orders of deportation.”