WITNESS-tampering allegations brought against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC have been set to proceed to trial in July.
The week beginning July 11 has been set aside by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle for the hearing of the trial, after the matter was recalled before her virtually yesterday.
At the hearing, the magistrate had some stern words for the prosecution after it requested that the court set a date for yet another status hearing.
Earle-Caddle refused the application and pointed out the matter had been before the court since 2017. The allegations were made against Ramlogan three years prior in 2014.
When the matter previously came up for hearing in November of last year, the magistrate was informed by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) George Busby that talks were ongoing between Ramlogan’s lead attorney Pamela Elder SC and those for the State on the way forward.
But those continued discussions, said the Chief Magistrate, were having a negative impact on her effectively managing the matters before her.
“Mr Busby, this matter was filed in September 2017. We are now in 2021. How many years has the DPP and senior counsel been having conversations about this matter?” she had asked last November.
The magistrate said, to her, it made little sense to have the matter come up for hearing “every three months only to hear the same chorus” of ongoing discussions.
Nonetheless, she had adjourned the matter to yesterday’s date. It was expected that the matter would have been caught by the abolition of preliminary enquiries for indictable criminal offences in January this year. However, the amendment to the law is yet to be proclaimed by the President.
Plea bargain arrangement
In that matter, Ramlogan was charged based on allegations made by Police Complaints Authority (PCA) director David West that Ramlogan had approached him to withdraw his witness statement in a defamation case against then-opposition leader Dr Keith Rowley in 2014.
Also appearing before Earle-Caddle yesterday was former United National Congress (UNC) senator Gerald Ramdeen, who is charged alongside Ramlogan in a separate matter involving an alleged legal fees kickback scheme.
That matter has been adjourned to May 31.
The two were charged in 2019 with conspiring with British Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson for Ramlogan, who was attorney general at the time, to misbehave in public office by accepting payment from Nelson as a reward for awarding him State briefs.
Ramdeen was alleged to have conspired to receive those payments, conceal and transfer it to Ramlogan.
In June 2019, Nelson pleaded guilty to his part in the scheme before then-High Court Justice Malcolm Holdip.
In March of 2020, Justice Holdip ordered that Nelson pay $2.5 million in restitution as part of a plea-bargain arrangement struck between him and the State.
As part of the plea deal, he agreed to turn State witness and testify against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
Appearing on behalf of Ramdeen are attorneys Mario Merritt, Karunaa Bisramsingh and Alexia Romero.