WITNESSES in the Sean Luke murder case are expected to give evidence in person at the San Fernando High Court this coming Monday.
The judge-alone trial against Akeel Mitchell and Richard Chatoo began virtually before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds last Thursday with the two pleading not guilty to the charge that they murdered six-year-old Luke in Couva between March 25 and 29 2006. The child’s body was found in a sugar cane field. Luke died from internal bleeding after a cane stalk was inserted through his rectum.
The substantive trial is expected to begin in mid-March depending on the progression of two voir dires. The case started with the voir dire as it relates to Mitchell’s challenge of the admissibility of documents and statements in the matter.
Three witnesses were called virtually last week. On Wednesday the fourth, retired corporal Rodney Mohammed, also gave evidence virtually. He was at a judiciary facility in Port of Spain.
The two remaining witnesses as it pertains to this first voir dire will be taken physically from the San Fernando High Court. The judge is expected to be present on Monday and the two accused, due to the covid-19 restrictions and guidelines as it relates to the prison, are expected to view via video link from the Maximum Security Prison. The judge said more than one camera will be installed for them to be able to see the “bench, bar and witness during the sitting.”
Two of the three State and defence attorneys will be allowed in the courtroom while the other attorneys on their team and other parties, will join via video link. The attorneys have been given permission to liaise with their counterparts via their electronic devices. The judge also identified the necessary court staff that will be present in and around the area for the matter. She added that there will be a ten minute break between witnesses to sanitize the area used by them.
The court is expected to make its ruling pertaining to Mitchell’s voir dire on February 26.The start of the voir dire as it relates to Chatoo is expected to begin on that day. Fourteen witnesses are expected to be heard both virtually and in person during the course of his voir dire.
All this will however depend on a ruling the judge is to make this week following the filing of an application by Mitchell’s attorneys concerning the continuation of the case.
Mitchell is being represented by attorneys Mario Merrit, Randall Raphael and Kirby Joseph. Chatoo’s attorneys are Evans Welch, Kelston Pope and Gabriel Hernandez.
The State is being represented by attorneys Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith.