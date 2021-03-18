A 19-year-old woman was yesterday ordered to stand trial for murder.
Avelon Sasha Lett appeared before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle at the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Shem Thomas.
Lett was charged by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 on June 18, 2020.
Thomas was stabbed during an incident at an apartment in Laventille, on June 13.
Assisting in the investigations were officers of the Research Analytical Unit (RAU), Special Investigations Unit (SIU), and Special Operations Response Team (SORT).
The complainant, WPC Clinton, and State Attorney Victoria Manum, were present for the virtual hearing, on Wednesday at the Port of Spain Eight Magistrates’ Court, while the accused was represented by defence attorney, Alexander Prince.