Woman, 44, gunned down

HOMICIDE detectives responded to a crime scene on Monday morning where a businesswoman was gunned door outside her relatives' home.

The killing occurred in Fanny Village at Point Fortin.

Sabrina Thomas, 44, was shot multiple times, slumped on the ground and died. 

The shooter was dressed in a camouflage jacket and pants, police were told. 

Officers of the Point Fortin police and Homicide of Region III have responded.

Thomas was a mother of three. 

She had minutes earlier dropped two of her children at their respective secondary schools. 

She and her husband, Edwin, run a contracting business with the office and the yard located metres away from where the killing occurred. 

