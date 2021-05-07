A woman was arrested and a quantity of marijuana was seized during an Operation Strike Back Three exercise conducted in Morvant on Thursday.
The 54-year-old suspect was arrested around 9.15 a.m. at an apartment at Almond Court where officers of the Inter-Agency-Task Force executed a search warrant for illegal firearms and ammunition.
During the search of a bedroom, police allegedly found a black brief bag containing a quantity of plastic wrapped packets, a white plastic bag containing several wrapped plastic packets, as well as a transparent plastic bag containing 22 small plastic packets, and a grey flowered book bag containing several wrapped plastic packets.
The marijuana carried a total weight of 16.66 kilogrammes.
Cpl Durant and a party from officers from the Crime Scene Investigation Unit processed the scene.
Police took possession of the marijuana, and PC Balbosa arrested the woman for the offence of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
The woman was taken to the Morvant Police Station.
This exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Oswain Subero and included Cpl Marajh and a party of officers from the I.A.T.F.
An in another Operation Strike Back Three exercise on Thursday, seized a quantity of marijuana and a firearm.
Officers searched a bushy area near a pavilion at Don Miguel Road, San Juan.
PC Basso found and took possession of a black bag containing 2.2 kilogrammes of marijuana, together with one .38 Smith & Wesson revolver.
This exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Oswain Subero and included Cpl Marajh and a party of officers from the Inter Agency Task Force (I.A.T.F).
PC Basso continuing enquiries.