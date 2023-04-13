A 69-year-old woman, who had withdrawn $17,000 at a bank in Valsayn, was robbed of her money in Curepe on Tuesday afternoon.
The victim, who is from Caroni, told police she had withdrawn the cash around 4 p.m. for purchases that she needed to make for her home.
She then made her way to Happiness Supermarket along the Southern Main Road in Curepe when,around 4.30 p.m., while seated in her vehicle, she was confronted by a man she did not know.
The man appeared to be armed with a handgun and relieved the woman of her cash, police said. The suspect then ran along the Southern Main Road and escaped.
The victim notified the police and a team of officers from the St Joseph Police Station, led by PC Seecharan, responded.
Investigators said the suspect may have observed the woman taking out the money from the bank and followed her.
CCTV camera footage from businesses along the roadway is to be reviewed to identify the robber.
Anyone with information which could lead to the positive identification of the suspect is asked to contact the St Joseph Police Station. Information can also be given anonymously via 555, 800-TIPS, and the TTPS app.