A 75-year-old woman was arrested in Maraval on Monday after police allegedly found 7.7 kilogrames of marijuana hidden in a barrel.
The drugs has an estimated street value of $103,950.
A post to the police’s social media page stated that an intelligence-led exercise was conducted by officers of the Special Investigations Unit and Maraval Criminal Investigations Department, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday.
During the exercise, officers executed a search warrant at the Maraval home of a 75-year-old woman. The search resulted in the seizure of 12 brown packages allegedly containing 7.7 kilogrammes of marijuana, hidden inside a barrel on the premises.
The woman who was in the house at the time of the exercise, was arrested in connection with the find.
Across in the Eastern Division, a 21-year-old woman of Matura was arrested after two rectangular packages allegedly containing over one kilogramme of marijuana was found in a car.
Officers conducted an exercise in the Sangre Grande area, between 3.30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday. During the exercise, they stopped and searched a gold-coloured Nissan Almera motor vehicle in the Guaico area.
The search resulted in officers allegedly finding the drugs.
Also, during an intelligence-led exercise conducted in the Southern Division on Tuesday, officers of the Southern Division Operations and Intelligence Unit arrested a 36-year-old man for possession of a Taurus pistol, two magazines and eight rounds of ammunition.
The officers also held two male suspects, ages 22 and 31, in connection with a report of robbery in the Princes Town area.
The exercise was coordinated by ACP Rodriguez, Snr Supt Winchester, Supt Carthy, ASP Jaikaran and Insp Phillip.
Investigations are ongoing into all the matters.