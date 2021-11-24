A 77-year-old woman died in a fire at her home in Arima on Tuesday night. The body of Eleanor Gittens of Tumpuna Gardens, was found by firefighters.
At about 7.15p.m., neighbours heard a commotion at Gittens' home and saw furniture in a room to the front of the house on fire.
An alarm was raised and the police and fire officers arrived.
A team of officers, led by FSO Stanisclause from the Arima fire station, responded and contained the blaze.
However, Gittens' body was discovered in a corridor at the front of the home.
A post mortem was ordered to confirm the cause of death, and this will take place at the Forensic Science Centre in St James pending a negative Covid-19 test.