An 85-year-old woman was hospitalized after being raped and buggered at her home on Friday.
The woman secured her house around 9 p.m. and went to bed. She was awakened by a noise and saw a slim built, bareback man with a low haircut standing next to the bed, a police report said.
The man had sexual intercourse and sodomized the woman without her consent. While he then ransacked the house, the elderly woman escaped.
A party of officers visited the scene, conducted interviews and also saw where the attacker entered and exited the house.
The woman was taken via ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital where she was examined and warded.
Police continue to investigate.