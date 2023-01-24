POLICE are searching for a thief who pulled a 91-year-old woman out of her car and robbed her of $60,000 on Monday.
The robbery occurred an hour after the victim withdrew the cash from a bank and had arrived at home.
A police report said that at around 9.30 a.m., the victim went to the Republic Bank at Cipero Street in San Fernando where she made the withdrawal.
She placed the cash into a brown bag which she placed into her purse and then left the bank.
At around 10.30 a.m., the victim returned to her home in San Fernando, and upon arrival there she was approached by a man wearing a face mask.
The man opened the door to the vehicle in which she was seated and violently pulled her out.
As the victim screamed, the thief snatched her purse containing the cash, a wallet containing assorted cards, and a cell phone, valued $1,000.
The thief ran off and escaped.
The victim contacted the police who recovered the stolen handbag nearby on the road.
All except the cash was recovered.
PCs Ramdatt of the San Fernando CID is continuing investigations.