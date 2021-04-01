A Longdenville woman who was robbed, abducted and raped, was rescued by police in Rio Claro.
The 19-year-old victim was found with injuries in a forested camp at San Pedro.
A St James man who allegedly held the woman against her will at the camp, was arrested and taken into police custody.
Police received a report that the woman was abducted around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
An anti-crime exercise coordinated by Snr Supt Khan, ASP Jankee, Insps Callender, and Ragbir, and supervised by Sgt Maharaj and combined police team of officers from the Rio Claro CID, Taskforce, warrant officers and charge room led to the woman's rescue.
Around 6.15 a.m. the police team went to Sydney Trace, Tabaquite Road, Rio Claro.
The observed the suspect, a 20-year-old man of Long Circular Road Dibe, in the camp with the victim.
Upon seeing the officers he attempted to escape but was apprehended with a pistol in his possession and an extended magazine loaded with 16 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition.
The victim was was observed to be suffering from minor bruises, and she told police that the suspect raped her the night before.
She was taken to the Rio Claro Health Centre.
Also responding were Insp Callender, Sgt Daniel and Cpl Dowlat of the Anti Kidnapping Unit, Sgt Howard and WPC Mohan of the Cunupia CID, and crime scene investigators Cpl Persad, PCs Nancoo and Persad.