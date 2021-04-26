crime

Investigations have been launched into the kidnapping and shooting of woman on Friday evening.

The 34-year-old of Princes Town woman was in her yard around 3 p.m. when a car driven by a person she knew stopped in front of her home. The driver alighted, pointed a gun at her and ordered her into the car, police stated. The man then drove her to Fairfield Settlement, Princes Town and shot her in her right leg. The same bullet also struck the mother on her left leg.

The man ordered her out the car and drove away. She was assisted by a passer-by who took her to the Princes Town District Health Facility. The woman was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

KILLING FIELDS

Senior centres close

Kiss recalls bread

