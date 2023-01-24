A toddler has been rescued and reunited with her parents after being allegedly kidnapped and taken on a high-speed drive in a police vehicle.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested.
Police said that at 6.43 pm on January 23rd, the parents of a one-year-old girl reported that they were at their Arima home when a young woman known to them paid them a visit. The parents stepped away for a moment to attend to a family matter and upon returning to the location of their guest and child, they discovered the baby missing.
The parents stated that they enquired from persons around the village and were told that the child was allegedly taken by the visiting woman and was seen walking in a northerly direction along Tumpuna Road.
Around 10.45 pm, police officers on mobile patrol observed a speeding police vehicle driving east along the Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna.
The woman was driving the marked police vehicle.
Officers gave chase and intercepted the vehicle in the vicinity of the Eddie Hart Savannah, Eastern Main Road, Tacarigua.
Further checks revealed that the marked police vehicle was unlawfully obtained from the Cunupia Police Station District. Upon checking the police vehicle officers also discovered a toddler. The child was removed, reunited with her parents and escorted to the hospital to seek medical attention.
The woman was arrested and taken to the Cunupia Police Station for processing pending charges