THE woman who was shot while at a restaurant early on Sunday morning initially thought someone had popped a bottle of champagne and the cork had hit her.
Moments later, Crystal Ramesar saw blood and felt a stinging sensation in her abdomen, then realised she had been struck by a bullet.
Ramesar, 28, a real estate agent, was shot by a bullet from the licensed firearm of a fellow patron at Rising Star Restaurant in San Fernando around 3.55 a.m.
Reports stated that the patron, a 36-year-old contractor, had his licensed nine millimetre pistol with him on the premises.
He had stood from sitting on a bar stool to adjust his clothing and heard a loud sound, police said.
Ramesar spoke to the Express yesterday in a phone interview from her bed at San Fernando General Hospital.
Contrary to a police report and a statement issued by Rising Star Restaurant that she was shot in the leg, Ramesar said she was shot in the abdomen.
She said doctors have told her that surgery will not be done to remove the bullet, as this may lead to further medical complications.
“It is lodged in my muscle so if they try to take it out it will cause more complications. They (doctors) are hoping that it will come up to the surface over time. They said I will make a full recovery. There is a bandage on it. I do not know exactly where in my abdomen it is but my whole body is sore. I was only able to drink water for the last couple days, but I was told I can start eating solid foods from this evening,” Ramesar said.
She is expected to remain hospitalised for several more days, and said upon her discharge she will seek a second medical opinion on the removal of the bullet.
As she recalled the incident, Ramesar said: “It happened quickly. I heard a loud noise and I felt a sting in my abdomen. I thought someone had popped a bottle of champagne nearby and the cork had hit me. Then I realised people were panicking because something was wrong. I walked across to my cousin who was at the time paying the bill. I felt my stomach and I saw the blood. I am not sure if the other people saw what happened, but I was far away (from them). They said in their report that I was about ten or 20 feet away but I think I was further than that.”
Ramesar said a waitress walked with her to a stockroom to check the injury.
“That’s when we realised that there was a bullet wound. We tried calling the ambulance but we could not get through. My cousin put me in his vehicle and took me to the hospital. I am squeamish so I could not look. I put some tissues on it until I got into the room with the doctors.”
The victim said she does not know if the man who owned the firearm checked on her because she did not pay attention to everyone who was around her.
Ramesar said it was her first time at Rising Star Restaurant since the lifting of lockdown measures last month, and she went there with her cousin to relax and talk.
“This was very traumatising. I would not wish it on anyone. As much as people say I am so lucky to be alive, it is very horrifying. I think people should be searched and not allowed to enter places like these with weapons. No one was searched before entry of the premises,” she said.
She did not want to comment on if charges should be laid against the man with the firearm.
Cpl Griffith and other officers of the San Fernando CID visited the establishment, and took possession of the gun and spent shell casing.